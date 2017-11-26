Dallas Police Searching For Suspects In Aggravated Robbery Spree

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are searching for three suspects involved in a string of aggravated robberies that occurred early Sunday morning.
Police say the three unknown suspects committed mulitple aggravated robberies throughout the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex. They say in each instance, the suspects entered the stores with guns pointed at the clerks and demanded money.
The suspects took money and property from the stores and fled in a suspect vehicle.
The robberies occurred at the following locations:
- 7-Eleven at 408 S. Hampton Road at 12:20 a.m. A shot was fired.
- Exxon at 2410 S. Hampton Road at 2:53 a.m. Shots were fired.
- Texaco at 8098 Great Trinity Forest Parkway at 4:30 a.m. A shot was fired.
- Marlow’s at 11810 C.F. Hawn Freeway at 4:40 a.m. This one occurred on November 16.
The suspect vehicle is described as a 2014 silver Volkswagen Jetta with the Texas license plate HKM7641
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 214.283.4857 or Crime Stoppers at 214.373.8477.