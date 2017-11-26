Suspect In Shooting Surrenders Following Standoff In Richardson

Filed Under: Local TV, Palm Circle, Richardson Police, Shooting, standoff, SWAT
Richardson police were in a standoff after a shooting early Sunday morning. (CBS11)

RICHARDSON (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Richardson say a suspect surrendered and two others were detained after an early morning standoff on Sunday.

At around 12:15 a.m., officers responded to a shooting. A victim said he was shot by a known acquaintance at a residence in the 100 block of Palm Circle in Richardson.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say officers tried to make contact at the home where the shooting took place, but they didn’t receive a response. SWAT and negotiators also attempted to make contact.

According to police, a search warrant was obtained and authorities made entry into the residence. Two people inside were detained.

Police say they later found out the suspect in the shooting was at an apartment complex near the neighborhood. Authorities were able to get the suspect to surrender without further incident.

Detectives are working to investigate what led to the shooting and are interviewing witnesses as well as the victim.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch