Suspect In Shooting Surrenders Following Standoff In Richardson

RICHARDSON (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Richardson say a suspect surrendered and two others were detained after an early morning standoff on Sunday.
At around 12:15 a.m., officers responded to a shooting. A victim said he was shot by a known acquaintance at a residence in the 100 block of Palm Circle in Richardson.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say officers tried to make contact at the home where the shooting took place, but they didn’t receive a response. SWAT and negotiators also attempted to make contact.
According to police, a search warrant was obtained and authorities made entry into the residence. Two people inside were detained.
Police say they later found out the suspect in the shooting was at an apartment complex near the neighborhood. Authorities were able to get the suspect to surrender without further incident.
Detectives are working to investigate what led to the shooting and are interviewing witnesses as well as the victim.