Another Week Of Very Little Rain Across North Texas

By Dan Brounoff
*Yesterday High: 73; Rain 0.00”; Normal High: 62; Normal Low: 42*

  • Another week of very little rain across north TX.
  • Warmest days this week: Today and tomorrow.
  • Two cold fronts this week. Strongest one arrives Thursday.
  • Elevated fire danger Tuesday and Thursday.
  • Watching early next week for decent rain chances.
  • 1.23” BELOW normal at DFW for 2017.
  • 3.40” of rain since Sept 1st…<5.78”> below normal.

Today: Harmless high clouds, breezy and warm. High: 76-80. Wind: South 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds and windy. Not as cool. Low: 52-56. Wind: South 15-25 mph.

Tuesday: Morning low clouds, afternoon sun. Windy with elevated fire danger. Cool front late with a few showers NE of DFW. High: Mid 70s.

Wednesday: Sunny and a bit cooler. High: Mid 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Turning windy and colder by early afternoon. High: Mid 60s.

Friday: Sunny and cooler. Low: 32-38; High: Low 60s.

Saturday: Sunny and continued cool. High: Mid 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, windy and warmer. High: Low 70s

