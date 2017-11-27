Another Week Of Very Little Rain Across North Texas

*Yesterday High: 73; Rain 0.00”; Normal High: 62; Normal Low: 42*
- Another week of very little rain across north TX.
- Warmest days this week: Today and tomorrow.
- Two cold fronts this week. Strongest one arrives Thursday.
- Elevated fire danger Tuesday and Thursday.
- Watching early next week for decent rain chances.
- 1.23” BELOW normal at DFW for 2017.
- 3.40” of rain since Sept 1st…<5.78”> below normal.
Today: Harmless high clouds, breezy and warm. High: 76-80. Wind: South 10-20 mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds and windy. Not as cool. Low: 52-56. Wind: South 15-25 mph.
Tuesday: Morning low clouds, afternoon sun. Windy with elevated fire danger. Cool front late with a few showers NE of DFW. High: Mid 70s.
Wednesday: Sunny and a bit cooler. High: Mid 60s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Turning windy and colder by early afternoon. High: Mid 60s.
Friday: Sunny and cooler. Low: 32-38; High: Low 60s.
Saturday: Sunny and continued cool. High: Mid 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, windy and warmer. High: Low 70s