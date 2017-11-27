Man Arrested For Crash That Killed Teen In Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was arrested and charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest last Thursday after police in Lake Worth said he caused a deadly crash.
Jose Victor Chaparro-Saenz was arrested at the scene in the 6000 block of Azle Avenue around 9:40 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
Police said Chaparro-Saenz disregarded a red stop light and collided with a black 2015 Chrysler 300 as the driver of the Chrysler attempted to turn northbound onto the Highway 820 service road.
A 14-year-old girl, Rhyan Moody, died in the crash. Two other people were injured.
At a candlelight vigil on Saturday, friends remembered the Colleyville Heritage High School cheerleader.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for Moody’s funeral costs.
An Immigration hold has been placed on Chaparro-Saenz from the U.S. Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
This investigation is ongoing and further criminal charges may be forthcoming, Lake Worth Police said.