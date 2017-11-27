CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Man Arrested For Crash That Killed Teen In Lake Worth

Filed Under: Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon, Deadly Crash, Jose Victor Chaparro-Saenz, Lake Worth Police, Local TV, manslaughter, resisting arrest

LAKE WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was arrested and charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest last Thursday after police in Lake Worth said he caused a deadly crash.

Jose Victor Chaparro-Saenz was arrested at the scene in the 6000 block of Azle Avenue around 9:40 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

asuspect10 Man Arrested For Crash That Killed Teen In Lake Worth

Jose Victor Chaparro-Saenz

Police said Chaparro-Saenz disregarded a red stop light and collided with a black 2015 Chrysler 300 as the driver of the Chrysler attempted to turn northbound onto the Highway 820 service road.

A 14-year-old girl, Rhyan Moody, died in the crash.  Two other people were injured.

10p student killed e1511671056398 Man Arrested For Crash That Killed Teen In Lake Worth

Rhyan Moody

At a candlelight vigil on Saturday, friends remembered the Colleyville Heritage High School cheerleader.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for Moody’s funeral costs.

An Immigration hold has been placed on Chaparro-Saenz from the U.S. Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

This investigation is ongoing and further criminal charges may be forthcoming, Lake Worth Police said.

 

