Cowboys’ Witten Shuts Down Tennessee Head Coaching Rumor

FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) – A day after he helped orchestrate the ouster of Greg Schiano from the University of Tennessee before he could even step foot on campus, Fox Sports radio host Clay Travis started a new rumor on Monday that includes the Dallas Cowboys future hall of fame tight end becoming the Volunteers next head coach.

In a tweet Monday, Travis said Witten, a former Tennessee football star, told the Vols athletic director, John Currie, that he would leave the Cowboys to take over the Tennessee head coaching job.

When asked about the rumor on Monday, Witten quickly shot it down.

“For me, certainly, coaching is something I can see myself (doing) down the road,” Witten told Mike Fisher and other media members. “Right now, I’m all in with this team. My feet are planted firmly here.”

Witten added that he felt too good right now to consider coaching and declined to say if he’d be interested in an NFL or college job when he decides to retire.

The University of Tennessee and Schiano were close to an agreement Sunday before the deal fell apart after a protest on campus and complaints on social media from fans, state representatives and gubernatorial candidates.

Tennessee is looking to fill its coaching vacancy following the Nov. 12 firing of Butch Jones.