Driver With Giant Christmas Tree On Car Pulled Over

SUDBURY, Massachusetts (CBS Local) – One man’s Christmas spirit might have gotten a little out of control.

It was enough to catch the attention of police in Sudbury, Massachusetts, about 25 miles west of Boston on Route 20.

There’s a car under that tree!

screen shot 2017 11 27 at 5 26 12 pm Driver With Giant Christmas Tree On Car Pulled Over

oversized Christmas tree on car

Sudbury Police posted the photo on Facebook reminding other drivers to move their Christmas trees responsibly.

They did not say if the driver got a ticket.

The other unknown is how in the world did he get that inside his house!

We might have found the real-life Clark Griswold.

 

