Driver With Giant Christmas Tree On Car Pulled Over

SUDBURY, Massachusetts (CBS Local) – One man’s Christmas spirit might have gotten a little out of control.
It was enough to catch the attention of police in Sudbury, Massachusetts, about 25 miles west of Boston on Route 20.
There’s a car under that tree!
Sudbury Police posted the photo on Facebook reminding other drivers to move their Christmas trees responsibly.
They did not say if the driver got a ticket.
The other unknown is how in the world did he get that inside his house!
We might have found the real-life Clark Griswold.