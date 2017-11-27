TCU Senior Orr Suspended For 1st Half Of Big 12 Title Game

FORT WORTH (AP) – No. 10 TCU will be without senior safety Nick Orr for the first half of the Big 12 championship game after the conference suspended him for his role in a bench-clearing brawl against Baylor.

After reviewing video of the skirmish that occurred during TCU’s 45-22 victory Friday, the Big 12 announced penalties on Sunday against Orr and Baylor players JaMaycal Hasty and D.J. Artis.

League officials determined the players had committed flagrant personal fouls for punching opposing players. Artis was also seen kicking at TCU players.

Orr will sit out the first half Saturday against No. 2 Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship game.

Hasty will be suspended for the first half of Baylor’s conference opener against Kansas next season, and Artis will have to sit out that entire game.

