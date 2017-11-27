Vocal Majority: Making Music, Influencing Lives

NORTH TEXAS (CBS11) – Their sound is unmistakable.

Vocal Majority formed in D-FW in the 1970’s and the group of around 100 men singing in perfect harmony is still going strong.

“I think once people get in it and they ring their first chord, a lot of times they’re hooked,” said Vocal Majority’s Musical Director Greg Clancy.

For the last 40 years, or so, the group has been guided by Jim Clancy and now his son, Greg.

“Music has been part of my life always. And I know it has his (Greg) because I’ve been there for all of it. And he loves it just as much as I do… I can’t imagine life without music,” explained Jim.

The group performed for presidents and sang across the country. About a year ago, they honored musician Leonard Cohen and realized how their music can influence lives.

“That night we did a Facebook Live of us singing his (Leonard Cohen) version of ‘Hallelujah’ along with a third verse that my dad had composed,” recounts Greg.

He went on to say, “And we thought we might get a few views. It ended up going viral. We got 8.5 million views.”

The responses poured in.

“We started getting more and more back from the community. I think through social media we’re able to touch more and more people’s lives,” said Greg.

Vocal Majority is also competitive. They won a spot in a national competition that takes place next year. Their mission, however, goes beyond just being the best male singing organization in the world. They’re in it for the people.

“There’s not enough harmony in the world. And when you put harmony out in the world and people know that it’s genuine, they react to it and they’re touched by it,” according to Greg.

People also know Vocal Majority for the Christmas shows. There are performances set for Greenville in early December and later in the month in Richardson.

You can learn more about the concerts and the group’s history by clicking here.