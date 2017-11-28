Dallas Police: Woman Used Counterfeit Cash To Buy Gold Wedding Bands

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Dallas police are looking for a woman that they say exchanged counterfeit money for gold wedding bands.

suspect6 Dallas Police: Woman Used Counterfeit Cash To Buy Gold Wedding Bands

Counterfeit Money Suspect

Police say the victim posted the rings on Offer UP, a resale website, and was contacted by the suspect on November 13.

After meeting up in a parking lot, the suspect gave the victim $800 in fake bills and drove off. The victim then discovered the bills were counterfeit and notified police.

The victim was also able to provide a photo of the suspect through the Offer Up Application.

If anyone has information regarding this Forgery, or can identify this suspect, we ask that you contact Detective Ed Lujan #7375, at 214-670-3548 or via email at edmundo.lujan @dpd.ci.dallas.texas.us.

