Garland Police Chase Ends After Deadly Crash In Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A high-speed police chase that started out in Garland early Tuesday ended with a deadly crash in Dallas. The crash happened at about 3:45 a.m. in the 12000 block of Shiloh Road, just south of Northwest Highway, in front of a New Fine Arts adult entertainment store.

Police in Garland said that the chase began with a traffic stop near the intersection of Shiloh Road and Marquis Drive. Officers spotted a vehicle with no license plate and attempted to pull over the driver. However, that driver took off. Authorities are not yet sure why the man decided to flee.

According to Garland officials, the pursuit was pretty quick, but at times hit speeds of about 100 mph.

The chase ended when the suspect lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a power pole. The car flipped and the driver was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities also found a handgun inside of the car that is believed to have been stolen in Dallas. Officers are trying to determine if the car was also stolen.

The police officer who was involved in the pursuit was not injured.

The southbound side of Shiloh Road is now closed near Northwest Highway while police investigate the incident. The Garland Police Department is looking into the chase since it began within their city. The Dallas Police Department has taken over the crash investigation.