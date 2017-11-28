Jay-Z, Bruno Mars Lead Grammy Nominees In Top Categories

NEW YORK (AP) – Jay-Z and Bruno Mars are nominees in the rap- and R&B-dominated top three categories at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy said Tuesday that Jay-Z’s “4:44” and Mars’ “24K Magic” are nominated for album of the year alongside Kendrick Lamar’s “DAMN.,” Childish Gambino’s “Awaken My Love!” and Lorde’s “Melodrama.”

The GRAMMY nominees for Record of the Year are:

– Redbone

– Despacito

– The Story of O.J.

– Humble

Record of the year nominees include Jay-Z’s “The Story of O.J.,” Mars’ “24K Magic,” Lamar’s “Humble,” Gambino’s “Redbone” and the year’s biggest hit, “Despacito,” by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber.

“Despacito” is also nominated for song of the year — a songwriter’s award — along with Mars’ “That’s What I Like,” Jay-Z’s “4:44,” Logic’s “1-800-273-8255” and Julia Michaels’ “Issues.”

Michaels, SZA, Alessia Cara, Khalid and Lil Uzi Vert are nominated for best new artist.

The GRAMMY Awards will air live Sunday, January 28 on CBS.

