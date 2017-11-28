Mean Green Looking For 10th Win After Turnaround Season

DENTON, Texas (CBS11 SPORTS) – The University of North Texas Mean Green will play for the Conference USA Championship on Saturday.
That’s quite a turnaround for a program that went 1-11 just two years ago.
The man responsible for the success is head coach Seth Littrell.
In his second season in Denton, Littrell has North Texas with a chance to reach a level it hasn’t attained in 40 years: the 10-win mark.
North Texas (9-3) can reach 10 wins with a victory in either the Conference USA Championship game, or the pending bowl game.
The Mean Green face FAU on Saturday on the Conference USA title game.
On Sunday, North Texas will find out which bowl game they will be playing in.