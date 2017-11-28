Michigan City To Host Meeting On Church Shootings, Security

WARREN, Mich. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Officials say 84 leaders from churches in a Detroit suburb have signed up to attend a special police informational meeting designed to prevent shootings at houses of worship.
Warren Mayor Jim Fouts says the meeting is planned Wednesday afternoon at city hall and is in response to the November 5 attack by a gunman on a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, that left more than two dozen people dead.
Fouts says the city wants Warren “church leaders to be alert for any threat or potential violent behavior that could lead to another mass shooting.”
The entire community of Sutherland Springs was impacted by the shooting at First Baptist Church. The population of the small town is just over 600 people, and 26 of them were killed in the attack. Among the victims were grandparents, young children, teenagers, and a pregnant mother along with her unborn baby.
Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer says the police department will make specific recommendations that church leaders can implement to avoid violence.
