CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]

North Texans Step Up On ‘Giving Tuesday’

By Yona Gavino
Filed Under: acts of kindness, Dalworth Cleaning, Giving Tuesday, Local TV, Texas Instruments, Volunteers

NORTH TEXAS (CBS11) – After coming off one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year, people are taking part in “Giving Tuesday.” It’s a day to celebrate the spirit of generosity and kindness.

On Tuesday, hundreds of volunteers at Texas Instruments shared that compassion, while a little girl in Grapevine received a special act of kindness.

They’re helping make a difference in the community. Volunteers loaded bags stuffed with hot meals into a procession of waiting cars.

A thousand meals to nourish homebound and hungry seniors.

agiving North Texans Step Up On Giving Tuesday

Texas Instruments volunteers on Giving Tuesday (Yona Gavino – CBS11)

“We really go there to help, but we end up getting a lot back. It’s just so special,” said Tea Williams with Texas Instruments.

Williams and her group knocked on doors, lifting spirits and spreading cheer to people like Charlene Martin.

“They just really come and cheer me up. I’m all alone. My husband died of cancer last year,” said Martin.

“They might not say much, but you just feel the love and appreciation in their eyes. They’re trying to tell you “thank you,” but you’re really walking away overwhelmed with gratitude to have the opportunity to be part of it,” said Williams.

200 local nonprofit groups enlisted volunteers to make giving Tuesday a success.

A Grapevine girl – fighting for her life – was also given a special gift by a loving community and a police department this “Giving Tuesday.”

Four-year-old Lilly is facing a rare form of childhood cancer. She lives in a house that just got a whole lot cleaner – free of charge.

“This is maybe a small piece of mind for a mom to have something like this done to make her home healthier,” said Lilly’s mother Leighann Armbruster.

Lilly’s mother is cherishing every day she has with her daughter. Lilly has been sedated over a hundred times for biopsies, surgeries and radiation. Her doctors say the house has to be very clean.

When Dalworth Cleaning heard about Lilly, they came to her home, dressed in hazmat suits and got to work, using the same technology to clean medical facilities.

In Haltom City, there was another special moment. Twenty first responders shaved their heads in a moment of solidarity and encouragement.

“There have been tears shed preparing for this… on the family’s side and this side. You couldn’t imagine what the family has to go through to do this. Anything to help them through this process, we’ll do,” said Haltom City Police Chief Cody Phillips.

Lilly’s mother says her daughter will be going into hospice soon, but the support, prayers and acts of kindness are giving the family strength.

More from Yona Gavino
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch