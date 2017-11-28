Plano ISD School Board Approves Superintendent’s Resignation

PLANO (CBS11) – The Plano ISD board of trustees unanimously approved the resignation of Superintendent Brian Binggeli who left during the meeting and will be paid through the end of January.

The board would only cite “philosophical differences.”

Binggeli was asked if a settled lawsuit in Florida had something to do with his resignation but he denied it.

Plano ISD Superintendent Brian Binggeli doesn’t address reasons why he’s quitting after 2 years. Board won’t either despite paying him through January 31, 2018 and naming interim superintendent pic.twitter.com/HqFMObmovU — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) November 29, 2017

The school board also approved the resignation of one of its members, Greg Myer.

CBS11 was told his vacancy will be filled by someone appointed to the position until the next election in May 2019.

The board will use an application process to consider who will fill it.

Sara Bonser has been appointed interim superintendent.