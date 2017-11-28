Prince Harry & Meghan Markle To Wed At Windsor Castle Next May

Filed Under: Britain, Kensington Palace, May wedding, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Royal Wedding, St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle

LONDON (AP) – Kensington Palace says Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have a May wedding at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel.

meghan markle 880724958 Prince Harry & Meghan Markle To Wed At Windsor Castle Next May

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during an official photocall to announce the engagement of Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England. (credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The announcement came a day after the couple revealed that they are engaged.

Windsor Castle, west of London, is one of Queen Elizabeth II’s main residences. The 15th-century chapel is as historic but more intimate than Westminster Abbey, where Harry’s older brother William married Kate Middleton in 2011.

The Royal Family will pay for the wedding.

Harry, who is fifth in line to the throne, and American actress Markle have been dating for about a year and a half.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch