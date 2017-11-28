Shake-Up At Plano ISD As Board Member, Superintendent Binggeli Step Down

By Kristin Weisell
PLANO (CBSDFW) – A North Texas school district is losing two of its leaders today.

The Plano ISD will need to replace not only a school board member, but its Superintendent as well.

According to reports, Dr. Brian Binggeli is expected to resign his position, after serving two years as the Superintendent of  the Plano ISD.

Plano ISD Board member Greg Myer is also leaving. He’s been on the school board for only 6 months.

Myer says he’s leaving for personal reasons, but no reason has yet been given for why Binggeli is stepping down.

The Plano ISD board is scheduled to meet today for a work session. Reports say they’ll discuss these resignations and who to appoint as Plano ISD’s interim superintendent.

