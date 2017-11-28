University Group Hosting ‘OK To Be White’ Speech

STORRS, Conn. (AP) – University of Connecticut police say they are taking measures to ensure public safety at a speech titled “It’s OK To Be White.”

UConn’s College Republicans student group was sponsoring the appearance Tuesday evening by conservative commentator Lucian Wintrich.

Wintrich is the White House correspondent for the right-wing blog Gateway Pundit, which said the talk would be about “identity politics” in today’s cultural and political landscape.

The Republicans say flyers advertising the event have been torn down or defaced across campus.

UConn spokeswoman Stephanie Reitz says free speech is among the university’s bedrock principals and it does not bar speakers on the basis of content.

UConn’s College Democrats said they were sponsoring a discussion before the speech so activists from across the campus community could express their views.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)