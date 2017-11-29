#TRAFFIC ALERT:  Big Rig Crashes into Bridge WB I-30 at St. Francis in Dallas | Check Traffic  | Story

Big Rig Slams Into Freeway Overpass in Dallas

Photo: Tim Anders/CBSDFW

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A big slammed into an overpass on I-30 in Dallas this morning, damaging the bridge and causing the 18-wheeler to crash into a barrier wall.

It happened around 3:15 this morning in the westbound lanes of I-30 at St. Francis.

According to TxDOT, the 18-wheeler was hauling another truck on its open trailer when it hit the bridge structure.

The force of the crash caused the load of the truck to shift to the left and hang off the edge of the bed of the big rig.

TxDOT is sending engineers out to check on the bridge structure. Dallas Fire-Rescue says the accident left a hole in the St. Francis bridge.

Only the right lane of the freeway is getting through.

Dallas Fire-Rescue says no one was hurt.

