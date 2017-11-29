Cowboys’ Linebackers Lee And Durant Ruled Out For Thursday Night

FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) – The Dallas Cowboys will once again be without their star linebacker when they take on the Washington Redskins on Thursday night.
Sean Lee will miss his third straight game after he aggravated his hamstring injury against the Atlanta Falcons in week 10.
Dallas will also be without linebacker Justin Durant because he’s in the concussion protocol.
With the Cowboys missing Durant and Lee on Thursday, they’ll desperately need Anthony Hitchens to suit up.
Hitchens was limited in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday with a groin injury. He’s listed as questionable on the final injury report.
Jaylon Smith, Damien Wilson and Kyle Wilber are the other available linebackers for Dallas.
The Redskins will be without some key players of their own on Thursday as center Chase Roullier, tight end Jordan Reed, defensive end Terrell McClain and safety Montae Nicholson have all been ruled out.