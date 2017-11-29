Dallas County Drops Domestic Violence Case Against Johnny Manziel

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials with the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office have confirmed the domestic violence case against former Texas A&M University and NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel has been dropped.
It was last year when Manziel was issued a ‘Conditional Dismissal Agreement’ in the case that accused him of hitting and threatening former girlfriend Colleen Crowley during a night out on the town in Dallas in January 2016.
In a police report, Crowley alleged that Manziel was acting as if he were “on some kind of drugs,” and was acting aggressive towards her while still at the hotel and that he struck her several times, including hitting her in left ear — causing her to lose some hearing.
Part of the plea deal required Manziel to stay away from Crowley and take anger management classes.
The former Heisman Trophy winner was facing a misdemeanor assault charge that could have carried a penalty of up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.
The Cleveland Browns released Manziel from the team in March of 2016 after two tumultuous seasons marked by inconsistent play and off-the-field headlines about his partying and drinking. The once much-hyped quarterback has not played in the NFL since and has been fired by several sports agents.