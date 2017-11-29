CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]

Dallas PD At Center Of Mistaken Identity Case

By MaryAnn Martinez

DALLAS (CBS11) – A former Dallas teacher is demanding an apology from the Dallas Police Department.

The woman says she was giving birth in Rome while Dallas Police were linking her to a crime in Dallas.

Tamara Pizzoli, Ph.D. spoke to CBS11 via Skype from Rome, where the mother of an 8-day-old baby is dealing with the aftermath of being falsely accused of a crime she says she didn’t commit.

“To the Dallas Police Department, you owe me a grand apology and more, and it needs to be public,” said Pizzoli.

screen shot 2017 11 29 at 7 07 42 pm Dallas PD At Center Of Mistaken Identity Case

Tamara Pizzoli, Ph.D.

On November 28, the Dallas Police Department sent out a news release with Pizzoli’s photo, not her name, accusing her of using counterfeit cash to buy wedding rings from an app. The author and former teacher was in Italy at the time.

Dallas Police declined CBS11’s request for an interview. After repeatedly attempts to get answers from them, the station was told a statement would be issued at some point.

Pizzoli says has spoken to the detective investigating the case. She says he explained to her how her picture made its way into police hands.

“A woman called the station to make a report,” said Pizzoli. “She never even set foot inside the Dallas Police Department. He admitted that. He never met her, but he asked her, three times if she was sure that with whom she met and the person in the picture were one in the same. She confirmed and for Detective Edmundo Lujan at the Dallas Police Department, that was enough for him to put my image in a press release.”

Dallas police didn’t answer direct questions about whether Pizzoli’s version of events is true.

After Dallas Police released the information with Pizzoli’s photo, CBS11 and many other DFW news organizations reported it. CBS11 reported it here on cbsdfw.com and took it down as soon as it became clear the information was wrong.

Pizzoli is demanding a retraction from the media and police for harm she says can’t be undone.

“That’s not going to fix my image being associated with a crime. That’s not going to fix the fact that my kindergarten students might have recognized me from television as a criminal.”

More from MaryAnn Martinez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch