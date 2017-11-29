Grand Prairie Teen Arrested For String Of Aggravated Robberies

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW) – Grand Prairie police say they have arrested a teenager for multiple aggravated robberies.
On Tuesday evening, officers observed a robbery in progress at a Shell Gas Station at IH30 and Belt Line Road.
The suspect, 17-year-old Quaylam Powell, fled the scene on foot brandishing an apparent firearm. Officers pursued the suspect, and one officer, fearing for his life and the lives of others, fired his weapon but did not hit Powell.
Officers established a perimeter and dispatched a chopper and a K9 unit. A short time later, the chopper spotted Powell hiding in a tree and he was eventually arrested without further incident.
Authorities recovered the money stolen in the incident and discovered that the suspect was carrying a replica of a black 9MM handgun.
After speaking with Powell, officers learned that he was responsible for additional robberies in the area.
Powell is charged with three counts of aggravated robbery.
The investigation is on-going.