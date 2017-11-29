North Texas Will See A Significant Weather Change By Next Tuesday

By Dan Brounoff
*Yesterday High: 79; Rain 0.00”; Normal High: 61; Normal Low: 41*

  • Fifteen degrees cooler today.
  • Severe drought (level 3 out of 5) continues across north TX.
  • No rain though the weekend with a slow warm up.
  • Significant pattern chance by next Tuesday. Colder, but rain chances still up in the air. (No pun intended).
  • Days 8-14: Below normal temperatures!
  • 1.38” BELOW normal at DFW for 2017.
  • 3.40” of rain since Sept 1st…<5.93”> below normal.

Today: Mostly sunny and cooler. High: Low to mid 60s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low: Low to mid 40s. Wind: West 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny. A bit warmer. High: Mid to upper 60s. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, continued nice. High: Mid 60s.

Saturday and Sunday: Sunny and pleasant. High: Low to mid 70s.

Monday: Increasing clouds. Cold front arrives late. Slight rain chance. High: Low 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, windy and MUCH cooler. Slight rain chance. High: Mid 50s.

