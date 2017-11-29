Oil Tycoon Pickens Puts Texas Ranch On Market For $250M

Filed Under: Local TV, Oil Tycoon, ranch, ranch for sale, T. Boone Pickens, Texas

MIAMI, Texas (AP) — Famed oilfield wildcatter, financier and corporate raider T. Boone Pickens wants to sell his prized ranch, covering more than 100 square miles in the Texas Panhandle, for $250 million.

Pickens on Wednesday announced he’s offering his Mesa Vista Ranch, about 90 miles northeast of Amarillo.

behind desk Oil Tycoon Pickens Puts Texas Ranch On Market For $250M

T. Boone Pickens (Getty Images)

Pickens in October put his Dallas mansion on the market for $5.9 million.

The 89-year-old Pickens has had health concerns that include a series of strokes.

Pickens built one of the country’s biggest independent oil companies, Mesa Petroleum, before moving on to BP Capital and founding clean transportation fuels company Clean Energy.

Pickens gained national prominence in the 1980s with a series of takeover attempts, targeting Phillips Petroleum and other companies.

He’s also given hundreds of millions to his alma mater, Oklahoma State University.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch