Mesquite Police Chief Terminates Officer For Shooting Man In His Own Truck

MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – A Mesquite Police officer has been terminated after shooting Lyndo Jones on November 8.
Jones was in his own pickup truck when Officer Derick Wiley responded to a call about a possible break-in of the pickup truck.
The pair got in confrontation when Wiley shot Jones.
Police Chief Charles Cato released an emailed statement at 10:28 p.m. on Wednesday:
Earlier today, I received the results and recommendations of our internal affairs panel concerning the November 8th officer involved shooting. Based upon the facts and recommendations presented to me, I made the decision to place Officer Derick Wiley on indefinite suspension. This is a term used for civil service employees, but it effectively means Officer Wiley’s employment has been terminated.
Our internal investigation revealed that Officer Wiley violated department policy.
We will not be making any additional comments until the Dallas County Grand Jury completes its process.