Dead Richardson Toddler’s Mother Expected To Be Released On Bond

By Brittany Jeffers
Filed Under: Child Endangerment, Dallas, Garland, India, Richardson, Sherin Mathews, Sini Mathews, Wesley Mathews

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Sini Mathews was arrested for child endangerment following the disappearance and death of her adopted daughter. But, on Wednesday, Ms. Mathews is expected to be released from jail after a judge on Monday reduced her bond from $250,000 down to $100,000.

If she does indeed post bond on Wednesday, Ms. Mathews will be required to wear an electronic ankle monitor, as she is said to be a flight risk who could possibly try to leave for her native country of India. Det. Jules Farmer with the Richardson Police Department said that the 35-year-old mother had asked for her biological daughter’s shot records for travel purposes.

Ms. Mathews is the adoptive mother of Sherin Mathews, the toddler who was reported as missing before being found dead in a culvert near the family’s Richardson home. Ms. Mathews has not been charged with Sherin’s death, but was arrested earlier this month for child endangerment.

Police stated that Ms. Mathews left Sherin home alone for more than an hour while the family went to dinner in Garland. That included the little girl’s adoptive father, Wesley Mathews, and the couple’s 4-year-old biological child. Mr. Mathews was also arrested and charged with injury to a child. He remains in jail on a $1 million bond.

Mr. Mathews originally told authorities that he was punishing Sherin at 3:00 a.m. for not drinking her milk. He ordered her to go into the family’s backyard and stand alone by a tree. When he returned about 15 minutes later, he stated, the 3-year-old girl was no longer there.

The 37-year-old father then changed his story, according to arrest affidavits, claiming that he “physically assisted” Sherin with drinking milk. The toddler started to choke and, after coughing for a bit, her breathing began to slow down. When he could no longer feel the girl’s pulse, Mr. Mathews “believed she had died” and removed Sherin’s body from the home.

