CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]

FCC: Americans Get 2.5 Billion Robocalls A Month

Filed Under: Chris Melore, do not call list, FCC, Robocalls, talkers, telephone companies

CBS Local — Most Americans have been on the receiving end of an anonymous phone call from a person or recording offering suspicious deals and services. In recent years, some of these “robocalls” have even turned into verbal threats, falsely promising jail time if the victim didn’t send the caller money.

Robocalls are employed by scammers, telemarketers, and others using automatic dialing equipment to make thousands of calls to potential victims each hour. According to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the number of robocalls has exploded in the U.S. to around 2.5 billion per month. That is up from a reported 683 million scam calls dialed each month just two years ago.

The FCC is now cracking down on the robocall blitz, instituting new rules for phone companies to use in dealing with the rise of scam calls. On Nov. 16, the commission voted to allow telephone service providers to block calls coming from fraudulent numbers. The move specifically goes after scammers which use “caller ID spoofing,” technology that manipulates Caller ID information to trick people into answering their phone.

“These calls are very likely to be illegal or fraudulent; there’s no legitimate reason for anyone to spoof caller ID to make it seem as if he or she is calling from an unassigned or invalid phone number,” FCC Chairman Ajit Pai wrote in a statement after the vote.

Although the government banned many practices tied to robocalling in 2009, the FCC says it still receives nearly 200,000 complaints a year about the unwanted calls. Telecom experts add that there is no perfect solution to protecting yourself against the scam calls but there are several steps you can take to ease the frustration.

Consumer Reports advises costumers to call their carrier and ask to be put on a “do not call list” as well as request call blocking equipment for their phone. The consumer advocate also recommends only answering the phone for numbers you know and invest in call-blocking services which require caller input.

Sentry Active Call Blocker and CenturyLink’s “No Solicitation” service reportedly greets callers with a message requiring them to press 0 or 1 before the call goes through.

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch