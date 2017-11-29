CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Wookies Assemble! Star Wars’ Chewbacca Joins Fort Worth Police

Filed Under: Chewbacca, Fort Worth Police, Local TV, rookies, Star Wars, Wookies
chewie e1512004284403 Wookies Assemble! Star Wars Chewbacca Joins Fort Worth Police

Star Wars’ Chewbacca joined the Fort Worth Police Department. (Credit: Fort Worth PD/Facebook)

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A wookie was joined the Fort Worth Police Department. No, we didn’t mean “rookie.”

As a way to welcome rookies into the department, Fort Worth police treated them to a video starring none-other than Chewbacca from the “Star Wars” franchise.

“We know things have been tough for Chewbacca lately,” said Fort Worth PD on Facebook. “We hoped that we could find a place for him within our Department.”

The video that was posted on Facebook shows Chewbacca going through the tasks of a police officer which includes traffic stops and training.

At the end of the video, the department gave its rookies a message: “Attention rookies! Welcome to the Fort Worth Police Department! Remember to always show courtesy and respect to our citizens and always provide professional service. And may the force be with you!”

With Chewbacca on the streets of Fort Worth, may the force be with all of us.

