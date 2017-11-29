Wookies Assemble! Star Wars’ Chewbacca Joins Fort Worth Police

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A wookie was joined the Fort Worth Police Department. No, we didn’t mean “rookie.”
As a way to welcome rookies into the department, Fort Worth police treated them to a video starring none-other than Chewbacca from the “Star Wars” franchise.
“We know things have been tough for Chewbacca lately,” said Fort Worth PD on Facebook. “We hoped that we could find a place for him within our Department.”
The video that was posted on Facebook shows Chewbacca going through the tasks of a police officer which includes traffic stops and training.
At the end of the video, the department gave its rookies a message: “Attention rookies! Welcome to the Fort Worth Police Department! Remember to always show courtesy and respect to our citizens and always provide professional service. And may the force be with you!”
With Chewbacca on the streets of Fort Worth, may the force be with all of us.