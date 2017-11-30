Baylor’s Top Reserve Maston Out Until January With Broken Hand

Filed Under: Basketball, Baylor Bears, College Basketball, Local TV, NCAA, Terry Maston, Xavier Musketeers
Terry Maston of the Baylor Bears looks to the basket against the Xavier Musketeers in the first half of a game at Cintas Center on November 28, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (credit: Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

WACO (AP) – No. 16 Baylor expects to be without top reserve Terry Maston until January after he broke his shooting hand in the Bears’ loss at No. 21 Xavier.

Schools officials said Maston, a 6-foot-8 senior forward averaging 11.7 points and 7.7 rebounds a game, will have surgery on Thursday.

With Maston out, the Bears are down to seven healthy scholarship players. They play No. 8 Wichita State at home on Saturday.

Maston was 7-of-9 shooting and scored 15 points in the first half of Baylor’s 76-63 loss at Xavier on Tuesday night. Maston suffered the injury early in the second half, and X-rays Wednesday confirmed his hand was broken.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch