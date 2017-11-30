Expert Says The Best Christmas Trees Have Nice Scent & Springy Needles

Filed Under: Brian Eshenaur, Christmas, Christmas Tree, Cornell University, Holidays, Local TV, trees

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) – Picking out a Christmas tree? Cornell University scientists have some tips.

Plant pathologist Brian Eshenaur says beware of yellowing needles or a slight brown speckled color. That could mean there was a pest problem and could result in needles dropping early.

Don’t be afraid to bend the branches and shoots. Shoots should be flexible, so avoid a tree if the needles fall off or if the shoots crack when handled.

And make sure the tree smells good. Eshenaur says if there isn’t much fragrance when you flex the needles, it could mean that the tree was cut too long ago.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch