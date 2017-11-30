Child Almost Abducted With Father Standing Next To Him

HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBS11) – Haltom City Police are looking for a man they said tried to abduct a 2-year-old boy with the child’s dad standing right next to him.

Investigators said the dad was walking his trash can to the curb with his son on Tuesday near 3900 Janrue Court when a man ran up from the creek near their backyard.

The man tugged on the boy’s arm as the dad held on tight and yelled.

“Oh..It’s terrible,” said the dad who did not want to be identified to protect his son.

Neighbor Elias Holguin said he saw it all.

“He was like right here trying to open a bag of chips. I’m already walking off to the other side of the house and I just hear him scream to help,” said Holguin.

The father said when he yelled for police, the man ran away.

“We have no idea what his motives were, why he picked that child,” said Haltom City Detective Matthew Spillane.

Officers set up a perimeter and used K9s to search the heavily wooded area, but they found no one.

“It’s extremely scary to have a person still out there free, that could possibly do this to another child,” said Spillane.

What worries Spillane is that the man went after the child with his dad standing right next to him.

“It’s extremely unusual. I haven’t heard of a case,” said Spillane.

The boy’s father said he only wants to protect his family and for it not to happen to anyone else in the area.

Police said they only have a very vague description of the suspect.