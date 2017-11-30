Dallas Police Investigate Shooting That Killed Civil Rights Activist’s Grandson

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that killed the grandson of civil rights activist Rev. Ronald Wright. The incident happened shortly after 11:00 p.m. in the 1400 block of Gardenside Drive, and investigators now need the public’s help.

Residents near the scene called 911 after hearing the sound of gunfire. When they looked outside, they could see the body of a man in the street. First responders arrived and transported the man to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

The victim was identified as 19-year-old Tyrek Jenkins.

Officials explained that Jenkins was gunned down while walking home from an area convenience store. A statement issued on Wright’s behalf added that Jenkins had gone to the Pleasant Grove Corner Store to get food for his girlfriend and child. Police have not yet determined a motive for the attack.

Both the Dallas Police Department and Wright are reaching out to the public for help with this investigation. Anyone who may have information about the case is urged to call Det. Steven David at 214-671-3627 or email steven.david@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us with details.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in this case. Crime Stoppers can be reached anytime at 214-373-TIPS.