Dez Bryant Becomes Cowboys All-Time TD Reception Leader

ARLINGTON (105.3 The Fan) – Dez Bryant became the Dallas Cowboys all-time touchdown reception leader when he made a 13-yard catch in the back of the end zone on the opening play of the fourth quarter.
Bryant’s 72nd career touchdown reception pushed him past Bob Hayes on the leader board.
Prescott threw the ball up to Bryant and No. 88 leapt over Washington corner Bashaud Breeland to make the catch in patented form.
It was Bryant’s first touchdown grab since he had one against the San Francisco 49ers on October 22.