Fresno County Sheriff’s K-9 Returns To Duty After Being Shot In Paw

FRESNO, California (CBS Local) – A sheriff’s K-9 accidentally shot in the paw during a SWAT call over the summer is back on the job!
A Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy fired a round at a vicious dog attacking the deputy’s K-9 Mikey and it went through that dog, inadvertently striking Mikey.
He went on to have surgery and lost a couple toes.
However, his paw has healed to the point to where he is now able to walk, run and handle calls for service, according to the sheriff’s office Facebook page.
Many people are sending the dog well wishes on that Facebook page.