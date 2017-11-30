Titans WR Rishard Matthews Supports Colin Kaepernick With Cleats

Filed Under: colin kaepernick, Football, Instagram, Know Your Rights, Local TV, NFL, Rishard Matthews, social media, Tennessee Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews has chosen to support Colin Kaepernick’s foundation “Know Your Rights” as part of the NFL’s “My Cleats, My Cause” on Sunday.

Matthews shared a photo Wednesday on Instagram of the cleats he will wear against Houston.

The cleats say “Know Your Rights Camp” on each shoe along with the quarterback’s name and Kaepernick kneeling on the right toe.

The wide receiver, who was not in the locker room to talk with the media on Wednesday, wrote on Instagram he doesn’t have a foundation. Matthews wrote he’s supporting Kaepernick for his sacrifice bringing attention to every day issues along with the quarterback’s foundation because everyone should know their rights and use them.

Matthews has stayed off the field during the anthem in protest , though he stood Nov. 12 to honor veterans.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch