Titans WR Rishard Matthews Supports Colin Kaepernick With Cleats

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews has chosen to support Colin Kaepernick’s foundation “Know Your Rights” as part of the NFL’s “My Cleats, My Cause” on Sunday.

Matthews shared a photo Wednesday on Instagram of the cleats he will wear against Houston.

The cleats say “Know Your Rights Camp” on each shoe along with the quarterback’s name and Kaepernick kneeling on the right toe.

I dont have a foundation so i have chosen to support my brother @kaepernick7 foundation @yourrightscamp for #MyCauseMyCleats He has paid the ultimate sacrifice in order to bring true everyday issues to light. Please follow the page & go to the website to learn more. We Should ALL Know Our Rights & Be Able to Express Them Freely. Thanks again @solesbysir you continue to impress ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 A post shared by Rishard Matthews (@rishardmatthews) on Nov 29, 2017 at 9:27am PST

The wide receiver, who was not in the locker room to talk with the media on Wednesday, wrote on Instagram he doesn’t have a foundation. Matthews wrote he’s supporting Kaepernick for his sacrifice bringing attention to every day issues along with the quarterback’s foundation because everyone should know their rights and use them.

Matthews has stayed off the field during the anthem in protest , though he stood Nov. 12 to honor veterans.

