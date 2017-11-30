CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Randy Travis Loses Legal Bid To Keep DUI Footage Private

Filed Under: Country Music, DUI, DUI arrest, Forever And Ever Amen, Music, Nashville, Open Records, Randy Travis, Stroke

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge has denied a request by country singer Randy Travis to stop the state of Texas from releasing footage of him naked and ranting during a 2012 DUI arrest.

The ruling on a request for a preliminary injunction issued Thursday paves the way for the Texas Department of Public Safety to release the footage on Friday, which was requested through open records requests.

randy travis Randy Travis Loses Legal Bid To Keep DUI Footage Private

Musician Randy Travis is seen in a police booking photo August 7, 2012 in Sherman, Texas. (credit: Grayson County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images)

Travis’ family has been in a long legal battle to stop the release of the footage that went all the way to the state Supreme Court, which denied his petition. Travis filed a federal lawsuit in September in Texas arguing that that the footage should be considered private under health record privacy regulations. But the judge said he did not show a substantial likelihood of success on the claims.

The Country Music Hall of Fame singer and Grammy winner ushered in a wave of neo-traditional singers like Alan Jackson, Clint Black and Brooks in the 1990s and had hits with songs like “Forever And Ever, Amen.” But he suffered a stroke in 2013 that has left him with limited ability to speak.

A request was left Thursday with his publicist to speak to his wife, Mary Travis, who also was denied a request by the federal court to sue on his behalf.

The lawsuit said the footage, which according to legal records show him nude and disorientated and making threats to the officers, were highly embarrassing and intimate and inappropriate to release in light of the fact that Travis “can no longer speak cogently and is not even in the position to discuss, let alone defend, his previous actions.”

The Texas attorney general agreed to redact certain portions of the footage because he was nude.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

