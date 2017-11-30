Tasha’s KRLD To Do List: November 30 To December 3

The Downtown Wanderland Opening Party and “Elf” movie screening is Thursday night at the Dallas Power and Light Building (11/30)

The Hometown Holiday Celebration and Christmas Tree Lighting is happening at DeSoto Town Center on Thursday night. (11/30)

The Dallas Cowboys are taking on the Washington Redskins on Thursday night at AT&T Stadium. (11/30)

The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra presents Handel’s Messiah on Thursday night at Bass Hall. (11/30)

Experience a Motown Christmas from Thursday night through December 24 at the Jubilee Theater. (11/30-12/24)

See the Dallas Zoo Lights from Friday, December 1 through January 2. (12/1-1/2)

Dickens in Historic Downtown Plano is Friday night. The free event will have live entertainment, delicious food, a variety of attractions and a visit from Santa, allowing for everyone in the family to have something to enjoy. (12/1)

Check out the Deerfield Holiday Lights Display from December 1 through December 30 at Deerfield. (12/1-12/30)

See Peppermint Park at the Hilton Anatole from Friday December 1 through December 30. This deal will feature games and activities for kids, visits with Santa Claus, holiday shows, train rides around the park, light displays and more! (12/1-12/30)

Check out the Cowboys Christmas Spectacular at The Star in Frisco from Friday December 1 through December 22. The Cowboys Christmas Spectacular is a weekly holiday performance showcasing the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Dallas Cowboys Rhythm and Blue Dancers and Drumline, appearances by Santa and more. Admission and parking are free. (12/1-12/22)

The Allen Christmas Tree Lighting is Friday, December 1 at the Allen Civic Plaza. (12/1)

The Denton Holiday Lighting Festival is Friday, December 1. There will be plenty of live local music, food and activities. The event is free with some food and activities available for purchase, all they ask is that you bring a toy for their toy drive benefitting Elves Shelves. (12/1)

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Dallas Symphony Pops at the Meyerson Symphony Center, Friday, December 1 through December 17. (12/1-12/17)

North Richland Hills kicks off the 2017 Christmas season with the Holiday Magic Christmas Tree Lighting & Family Festival on Friday, December 1 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the NRH Centre Plaza, Stormy Plaza and NRH Library. (12/1)

Friday night at Bass Hall, it is the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra at the Movies: It’s A Wonderful Life. (12/1)

Lee Brice is playing Billy Bob’s on Friday night. (12/1)

The Fireside Holidays Kickoff and Tree Lighting is Friday night at the Four Season Resort and Club in Dallas. Guests will experience visits with Santa, Frosty the Snowman, holiday train rides, an Elf balloon artist, outdoor kids’ games, as well as a holiday performance by the Irving Symphony Orchestra. A build-your-own hot chocolate bar, light bites and cocktails are available for purchase as well. Complimentary and open to the public. (12/1)

See Santa Claus: A New Musical at Casa Manana from Friday, December 1 through December 23. (12/1-12/23)

Chevelle is playing Southside Ballroom Friday night. (12/1)

Celebrate Hometown Holiday at Mansfield City Hall on Friday, December 1 and Saturday, December 2. It is a free family festival to celebrate the kickoff of December holidays, complete with ice sledding, bounce houses, food, petting zoo, music and of course, Santa Claus! They’ll light the City Hall Christmas tree and then enjoy a stunning fireworks show to cap it all off. (12/1-12/2)

See Dead and Company on Friday at the AAC. This group features original Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir alongside singer/guitarist John Mayer. Continuing in the tradition of the Grateful Dead, the group draws from the Dead’s vast catalog of songs and is taking the iconic music catalogue to new heights. (12/1)

Run the Lights 5K and Fun Run is Friday night at Vitruvian Park. Run or walk through the 12-acre park, with millions of sparkling LED lights that are wrapped around more than 550 glittering trees. Enjoy the holiday festivities with Santa, music and food trucks. (12/1)

The Forney Downtown Tree Lighting Ceremony is Friday night in Historic Downtown Forney. There will be Christmas carols sung by Forney ISD choirs, free hot chocolate and a special appearance by jolly old St. Nick! (12/1)

DFW Tamale Festival and Christmas Market is happening Saturday at Dallas Farmer’s Market. (12/2)

The Elvis Christmas Classic starring Kraig Parker is Saturday at the Palace Arts Center. (12/2)

Santa Run Texas is Saturday at Toyota Stadium. (12/2)

It is Christmas in the Stockyards this Saturday in Fort Worth. This is a holiday event centered on western heritage activities that the entire family can enjoy. Event will go on rain or shine. Some of the events: Cowboy Poetry on the Lawns of the Exchange Building, Fort Worth Herd Cattle Drive, Legends of Texas Gunfight Show, Photos with Santa, Children’s Choirs, Roaming Carolers, Face Painting. (12/2)

Old Tige’s Holiday Celebration is Saturday at the Dallas Firefighter’s Museum. The 4th Annual Old Tige’s Holiday Celebration will include Photos will Santa, Cookies and Stories with Mrs. Claus, Face Painters, Reindeer Games, Crafts and much more. (12/2)

The Waxahachie Junior Service League Christmas Market is at the Waxahachie Civic Center on Saturday. (12/2)

The Fort Worth Opera is having a Holiday Sing a Long on Saturday at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden. (12/2)

At Vitruvian Park on December 2, the merriment continues with a performance by Phat Strad, Gourmet Food Trucks, delicious desserts, free photos with Santa, an Elf Balloon Artist, Holiday Shopping Village, Addison Police & Fire Santa’s Heroes Toy Drive and much more. (12/2)

The Hometown Christmas Celebration in Rockwall is Saturday at Rockwall Downtown Square. The day begins with the annual Kiwanis Christmas parade at 9:00 a.m. followed by photos with Santa at the Historic Courthouse. Train rides, bounce houses, live entertainment, face painting, scavenger hunt and more are offered throughout the day on the downtown square. Wrap-up the day with the annual City of Rockwall tree lighting ceremony at 6:00 p.m. (12/2)

The North Dallas Toy Show is Saturday at the Dallas Events Center. (12/2)

Santa on the Square/Kid Santa Dash is Saturday at Downtown Carrollton Square. Grab your stockings and your Santa hats for a fun and festive event and Kid’s Fun Run. Stick around for their free event which includes a picture with the big guy inside the Gazebo on the Square and a chance to see a live reindeer. Also, take care of that Christmas shopping list. (12/2)

The Wylie Arts Festival, Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting is Saturday, December 2 with more than 140 art and craft vendors. (12/2)

Experience a Very British Christmas Open House with Father Christmas this Saturday at British Emporium. (12/2)

A Blue Christmas Chili Cook Off is happening Saturday at Irving Heritage Park. Every year the Irving Fire and Police departments partner up to collect toys and food for the Blue Christmas Drive to help underprivileged families in Irving during the holiday season. An annual chili cook-off and a Pancake Breakfast with Santa and Irving firefighters also are held to raise funds for this program. (12/2)

Reliant Lights Your Holidays featuring En Vogue is Saturday at Sammons Park. This FREE festival includes kids’ arts and crafts, a gigantic fireworks show and holiday concert featuring En Vogue & RaeLynn… and Santa! (12/2)

The Dallas Christmas Parade is Saturday, December 2 in downtown Dallas. This year’s parade will feature spirited marching bands, famous characters, magical holiday floats, larger-than-life balloons and much more. (12/2)

The Richardson Christmas Parade is Saturday, December 2 at Richardson Square Mall. This year’s parade theme is Magical, Musical Christmas!

The Rockwall Kiwanis Christmas Parade is Saturday at Rockwall Downtown Square. The Kiwanis Club of Rockwall County announces theme of the 2017 Christmas Parade: Celebrating the Spirit of Rockwall. (12/2)

Dream Theater is playing Toyota Music Factory on Saturday night. (12/2)

A Twinkle Light Boat Parade is set for Saturday at Twin Coves Marina in Grapevine. (12/2)

The Michael W. Smith and Amy Grant Christmas Tour is at the Verizon Theatre on Saturday. (12/2)

You can celebrate Christmas at the Beach on Saturday and Sunday at Little Elm Park. (12/2-12/3)

Check out the Holiday Market at the Dallas Arboretum this Saturday and Sunday. You’ll find a unique, fun gift for friends and loved ones sold by local vendors, selling packaged foods, ceramics, jewelry, candles and customized gifts just in time for the holidays, while you visit the Twelve Days of Christmas and The DeGolyer House Nutcracker Suite Exhibits. (12/2-12/3)

Forney’s Christmas in the Park is Saturday, December 2. The main attraction that most are excited for is “Forney on Ice.” This 66′ x 44′ Candy Land-themed ice rink will open November 24 and remain open through January 2, 2018. In addition to “Forney on Ice,” the city is also excited about the addition of our Christmas tree decorating contest. The decorating contest sponsored by Lowe’s in Forney, provides an opportunity for businesses, organizations and families to display their decorating skills and spread holiday cheer throughout the park this year. Participants will be able to decorate the trees from November 24 to December 1 at Community Park and will be on display through January 2, 2018. (12/2)

Christmas in the Park is Saturday and Sunday at Westlake Park. Christmas in the Park is Mesquite Parks and Recreation’s largest annual event to kick off the holiday season. The event will be held at Westlake Park, 600 Gross Road, on Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Some of the stuff they’ll have: a new Winter Woodlands Village with free make-and-take crafts, roasting marshmallows on the yule log, Mrs. Claus’ story time, free cookies with hot cocoa; and Pictures with Santa and festive character pictures. (12/2-12/3)

Saturday at Log Cabin Village, it is Holidays at the Hearth and Santa Photos from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. You can celebrate historic traditions with holiday music, crafts, games and more! (12/2)

Jingle Bell Run is happening at Panther Island Pavilion on Saturday. The Arthritis Foundation’s original Jingle Bell Run is the longest-standing festive race around, helping champion arthritis research. (12/2)

Nissan’s Winter Wonderlights Holiday Show and Tree Lighting is Saturday at Klyde Warren Park in downtown Dallas. Celebrate the holiday spirit at Klyde Warren Park with Nissan’s Winter Wonderlights Holiday Show & Tree Lighting! Enjoy big band classics, crafts, letters to Santa and more. (12/2)

Lantern Light at the Heritage Farmstead Museum is Saturday. Stroll the four acres and amidst the glow of Lantern Light with wagon rides, historic demonstrations, storytelling by the North 40 Story Tellers, treats, unique children’s crafts, and a visit with Santa Claus. Also be sure to tour the Great Depression exhibit and holiday decor in the Farrell Wilson House. This year, Lantern Light will feature a Snow Mountain for sledding along with winter fun in the meadow. (12/2)

The Farmer’s Branch Tree Lighting is Saturday at Farmer’s Branch Historical Park. Lighting of the City and Firework Show (starts promptly at 6:30 p.m.). They’ll have a visit from Santa, a Snow Hill, Complimentary Hot Chocolate & Cookies, Performances on Stage, Writing Letters to Santa. Storytelling at the Gazebo, Historical Structure Tours, Bounce Houses and much more. (12/2)

Check out the Holiday Extravaganza in Downtown Irving on Saturday. The Holiday Extravaganza is a two-part event, featuring a community parade through the Heritage District followed by a tree lighting ceremony outside of Irving City Hall. (12/2)

Merry Mainstreet is Saturday at Frisco City Hall. Photos with Santa (Provided by 3:16 Team Realty) Also, they’ll have a Kids Shop ‘Til You Drop at the Kids Holiday Store. This special store gives children ages 3-12 the chance to shop for moms and dads. Nothing in the store is more than $5.00. “Santa’s Helpers” will assist children as they shop. Adults are not allowed in the shop. All shoppers will go home with wrapped gifts. (12/2)

Journey to Bethlehem is Saturday at the First United Methodist Church of Plano. It is a Drive-Through Living Nativity. (12/2)

The Nutcracker is a huge holiday event and a lot of different groups are presenting this Christmas production:

Texas Ballet Theater: Winspear Opera House- (12/1-12/3)

Dallas Ballet Company: Brownlee Auditorium (12/1-12/10)

Ballet Ensemble of Texas: Irving Arts Center- (12/1-12/3)

Royale Ballet Dance Academy: The Eisemann Center (12/2-12/3)