Good Samaritan Hit & Killed While Helping Suspected Drunk Driver

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Witnesses say a Good Samaritan was hit by a car and killed while trying to help a suspected drunk driver along Highway 175 and Prairie Creek in Dallas.

According to witnesses, the young woman was hit by another car as she tried to help the drunk driver, who was sitting in a vehicle on the side of the road.

Laride Conerly said he was headed eastbound on 175 when he saw a vehicle going down the street with no lights on. At some point that car lost control on the on-ramp and spun into the street.

Conerly said he and several others pulled over to help the male driver. He says the Good Samaritan had checked on the driver and was trying to make sure he was safe when an oncoming vehicle hit her.

Calling the woman a hero Conerly said, “She went over, above and beyond to help that individual. She even stopped when… what’s so touching about her brave, heroic effort is that she stopped to make sure that he was okay and make sure that he got some help and to see her laying in the street is just heartbreaking.”

The young woman, whose identity has not been released, was taken to Baylor Medical Center where she later died of her injuries.

CBS 11 News has learned the suspected drunk driver was arrested at the scene.

Witnesses say the driver who hit the Good Samaritan stayed on scene. So far, police have not said if that person will face any charges.

Though he did not know the Good Samaritan who was killed Conerly had a message for those who did. “If I could say anything to her family… I wish you could have seen how heroic her efforts were to try and help this guy, stop him and stop traffic to make sure he was safe and nobody else got hurt.”