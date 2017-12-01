CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Governor Abbott Joins Those Mourning Slain Texas Trooper

Filed Under: Dabrett Black, Damon Allen, Department of Public Safety, dps, DPS Trooper, Freestone County, Local TV, Texas Department of Public Safety, Trooper Damon Allen, trooper killed

MEXIA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Governor Greg Abbott joined law enforcement officers from across the state in paying tribute to a Texas state trooper who was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Thanksgiving Day.

The funeral for Trooper Damon Allen was held Friday at the Mexia High School football stadium, about 40 miles northeast of Waco.

trooper damon allen procession 2 Governor Abbott Joins Those Mourning Slain Texas Trooper

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

Allen, a married father of four children, was a trooper for 15 years and was the first to die in a shooting incident since 2008.

Authorities say he was in his car after making a traffic stop when the driver of the other vehicle stepped out and fired a rifle at him. Allen died at the scene. The 41-year-old had joined the department in 2002.

allen Governor Abbott Joins Those Mourning Slain Texas Trooper

Damon Allen (Texas DPS handout via Newspath)

Investigators have identified the shooter as Dabrett Black, who’s being held on a charge of capital murder of a police officer.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

