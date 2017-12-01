Trio Arrested In South Carolina For North Texas Home Burglaries

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After a months-long investigation involving multiple North Texas police departments, three home burglary suspects are in jail.
Police arrested Jairo Gomez, Jesus Moulier and Victor Santana in Greenville, South Carolina.
Police in Richardson, Southlake, Colleyville and Plano said the trio stole approximately $30,000 in cash along with jewelry and designer purses during a several month stretch beginning in April.
Police said the men would scope out Asian households in particular, targeting those families for cash inside their homes.
Several victims provided home surveillance footage that helped to identify this pattern and suspect vehicle descriptions.
Detectives are still to coordinate efforts to review recovered items and additional charges will be filed.