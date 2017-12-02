227 Pounds Of Contraband Bologna Seized At US-Mexico Border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 227 pounds of Mexican bologna on Nov. 30, 2017. (CBP)

EL PASO (CBSDFW.COM) – More than 200 pounds of unclaimed contraband bologna was seized at the U.S.-Mexico border this week, CBS News reports.

According to officials, a woman was driving into the U.S. through the Paso Del Norte crossing when she told U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents that she wasn’t carrying any fruits, vegetables, meat or other contraband.

Officials said they found 227 pounds of Mexican bologna stashed under floor mats in the vehicle after she told agents she was carrying sausage.

The woman was fined $1,000, according to officials.

According to border protection, bologna is considered contraband because of its potential to introduce foreign diseases into the U.S. pork industry.

Officials said they seized 30 rolls of Mexican bologna at the port of entry in Santa Teresa, New Mexico back in May.

