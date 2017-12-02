Dallas Holiday Parade Goes Off Without A Hitch

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Thousands of people went out to experience the Dallas Holiday Parade that almost didn’t happen.
Despite the money issues that plagued the parade after its sponsor pulled out, the show went on without a hitch.
It was all laughs and smiling faces Saturday morning at the annual parade in downtown Dallas.
Thousands took in the sights of marching bands and colorful floats. Generations of families have enjoyed the festivities over the years.
“For years, we’ve camped out at City Hall, brought all kinds of treats, wear funny hats. This has been a decades-long tradition for us,” said parade goer Karl Easley.
For the first time, the parade was almost cancelled after its original sponsor, Children’s Heath, pulled out.
In the eleventh hour, Toyota stepped in to make a generous donation to allow the parade to go on.