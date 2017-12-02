No. 2 Oklahoma Stakes Playoff Spot, 41-17 Over No. 10 TCU

Filed Under: Big 12, Big 12 Championship, College Football, Oklahoma Sooners, TCU Horned Frogs
ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 2: Mark Andrews #81 of the Oklahoma Sooners celebrates a touchdown pass as Niko Small #2 and Markell Simmons #3 of the TCU Horned Frogs look on in the first half of the Big 12 Championship AT&T Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON (AP) — Baker Mayfield threw four touchdowns and No. 2 Oklahoma staked claim to a playoff spot with a 41-17 win over No. 10 TCU in the return of the Big 12 championship game Saturday.

With their record 11th Big 12 title, the Sooners (12-1, No. 3 CFP) are a lock to in the College Football Playoff for the second time in three seasons. They are the only Big 12 team to make the four-team playoff format that started in 2014.

Oklahoma jumped out to a quick 17-0 lead, including Caleb Kelly’s 18-yard fumble return for a touchdown after running back Kyle Hicks’ turnover on the first offensive play by TCU (10-3, No. 11).

Kenny Hill threw two TD passes to get the Horned Frogs within 24-17 at halftime, but Oklahoma scored twice on its first three offensive plays after the break.

Mayfield, the front-runner for the Heisman Trophy to be named next week, finished 15-of-23 passing for 243 yards and take game MVP honors. The first two touchdowns were to tight end Mark Andrews.

Hill opened the second half with three consecutive incompletions. On the first play after the punt, Mayfield hit Mykel Jones for a 55-yard catch-and-run score.

On fourth-and-1 from the Oklahoma 41 on the next drive, Hill bootlegged to the right side. Big defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo chased him toward the sideline before Parnell Motley delivered the crushing blow that kept TCU’s quarterback from getting a first down.

Two plays later, Marquise Brown made an impressive over-the-shoulder grab for a 52-yard TD and a 38-17 lead.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch