Public Vigil Says Goodbye To Sherin Mathews

sherin mathews 1 Public Vigil Says Goodbye To Sherin Mathews

(credit: Richardson Police Department)

RICHARDSON (CBSDFW.COM) – A public vigil was held Saturday for 3-year-old Sherin Mathews, who was found dead near her home in Richardson in October. Hundreds of volunteers helped search for her, and on Saturday, some of them gathered to say goodbye.

A little over 50 people joined together at Christ Community Church for a memorial service. Most of them never met Sherin but felt a deep connection.

“It just touched me that this happened right on the doorstep of our church, almost,” said lead pastor Dr. Terrence Autry.

Dr. Autry’s church opened its arms as dozens showed up to honor the 3-year-old.

Sherin was found dead in a culvert near her home after she went missing in October.  Her adoptive parents face criminal charges in connection to her case.

Wesley Mathews has been charged with felony injury to a child and her mother, Sini, was arrested and charged with child endangerment.

On Saturday, some of those who tirelessly searched for Sherin got up to speak at the memorial, saying they were touched by her story. They hope she can feel the love they have for her.

“We just felt as a church, let’s just give people an opportunity to come and share and grieve and maybe even unify a little bit so we can better protect our community,” said Dr. Autry.

While the vigil was a chance for a community to heal, court hearings continue for the Mathews next week.

A child specialist said in court this week that Sherin had broken bones and injuries in various stages of healing.

Sherin’s memory lives on in picutres and in the hearts and minds of a community in mourning.

