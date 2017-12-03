2 Stabbed During Fight In Billy Bob’s Texas Parking Lot

Filed Under: Billy Bob's Texas, fight, Fort Worth, Fort Worth Police, Local TV, Stabbings
(File photo. Credit: Thinkstock)

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people were stabbed during a fight that broke out in the parking lot of Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth.

Officers responded to calls about a fight and a stabbing just after 3 a.m. Sunday. Police believe a large fight occurred in the parking lot that led to the stabbings.

Both of the victims fled the scene in the same vehicle. The vehicle was later located by a victim’s brother at Old Decatur Road and Loop 820.

Police say one of the victims is in serious condition while the other has non-life-threatening injuries. They were both transported to a hospital.

The victims’ identities have not been released.

Police have not released any information on a suspect or suspects.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch