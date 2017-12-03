2 Stabbed During Fight In Billy Bob’s Texas Parking Lot

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people were stabbed during a fight that broke out in the parking lot of Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth.
Officers responded to calls about a fight and a stabbing just after 3 a.m. Sunday. Police believe a large fight occurred in the parking lot that led to the stabbings.
Both of the victims fled the scene in the same vehicle. The vehicle was later located by a victim’s brother at Old Decatur Road and Loop 820.
Police say one of the victims is in serious condition while the other has non-life-threatening injuries. They were both transported to a hospital.
The victims’ identities have not been released.
Police have not released any information on a suspect or suspects.