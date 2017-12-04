Cowboys Spreading Holiday Cheer At Local Children’s Hospitals

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Members of the Dallas Cowboys football team are taking a break from the football field to spread some holiday cheer.

Before the lunch hour the team bus left Medical City Children’s Hospital after spending more than an hour dropping off goodies and taking pictures with some of their biggest fans.

Several members of the Cowboys, including quarterback Dak Prescott and center Travis Frederick, made the rounds across the hospital.

Seeing the players was the highlight of the day for a patient named Kyle. “I was very nervous. I was like, ‘Oh my God I get to meet Dak Prescott.’ I was so happy,” the 15-year-old said. “After having been sick for like two-and-a half weeks I was like Merry Christmas to me.”

Medical City Children’s was just one of several stops that the players are making today. The Dallas Cowboys and cheerleaders also visited the Texas Scottish Rite Hospital For Children, Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, and Children’s Medical Center Dallas.

The kids all received a special “game sock” loaded with goodies from the Dallas Cowboys and a special toy.

The Cowboys’ annual visit to young patients is a holiday tradition that the team has taken part in for the past 29 years.

