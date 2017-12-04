Dallas Police Need Help Finding Missing Teen

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Dallas police are asking the public to help them locate a missing teenager.
According to police, 16-year-old Laurie King went walking in the 200 block of W. Page Avenue in Dallas on Sunday and never returned home.
King is five-foot-one, weighs 105 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing a gray camo print hoodie, a pink shirt, white jean pants and white shoes with black stripes.
Authorities say she is believed to be a danger to herself.
If you see this Critical Missing Person, please contact 9-1-1 or the Dallas Police Department at (214) 671-4268.