Giants Firing Everybody As Cowboys Ready For New York

FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) – As expected, the New York Giants are firing everybody who is in charge of their dismal season — and they are doing it just in time for the Dallas Cowboys to take advantage of the tumult.

Ben McAdoo has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the Giants, departing Monday with a record of 2-10. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is movin’ on up — he has some head coach experience, going 10-38 in three seasons as the Rams boss from 2009 through 2011 — but as I often say, if the elevated coordinator had any special solutions, he would’ve used them somewhere during all those losses.

The shuffle comes just a week after McAdoo oversaw the controversial benching of QB Eli Manning, and this shuffle might lead to Manning taking his job back from Geno Smith, just in time for next Sunday’s Cowboys at New York game. And while Dallas at 6-6 continues to try to make a playoff push, the Giants might try to make more changes, as longtime GM Jerry Reese is likely on the outs, too.