Gonzalez, 3 Others Sign Minor League Deals With Rangers

ARLINGTON (AP) – Right-hander Chi Chi Gonzalez has signed a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers only days after the team didn’t tender him a major league contract for next season.
Chi Chi Gonzalez throws against the Oakland Athletics in the first inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington on June 23, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Rangers said Monday that Gonzalez, outfielder Anthony Gose, left-hander David Hurlbut and infielder Christian Lopes all signed minor league deals with invitations to major league spring training.
Gonzalez, the Rangers’ first pick in the 2013 amateur draft, missed last season because of a ligament tear in his elbow and had Tommy John surgery July 24. He was briefly a free agent after not being offered a major league contract before Friday’s non-tender deadline.
Gose played in 372 major league games as an outfielder for Toronto and Detroit from 2012-16. He pitched in the minors last year, but the left-hander made only 11 relief appearances until July 2 before elbow inflammation ended his season.
